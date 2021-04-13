Kansas Gas Service reminds customers of available financial assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Gas Service is reminding customers who need assistance with paying their natural gas bills that they have options for help.

The company is notifying customers with past-due balances through mail, recorded calls, and email.

“We want customers to know that if they’re unable to make a payment, we are here to help,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service Director of Customer Service, in a news release. “In normal times, you may not need or qualify for assistance, but this year has been challenging. Fortunately, due to federal funding, there are resources available.”

Frye also encourages customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.

The company has a dedicated webpage at KansasGasService.com/Cares that identifies numerous programs and agencies in specific cities that provide utility assistance. Among the programs available to help eligible customers:

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that helps households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit.

Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) serves Kansans who have had difficulty paying or collecting rent, utility or internet payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program is administered by the Community Resources Council to provide mortgage, rent, internet, and utilities assistance to households in Topeka that have been affected by COVID-19.

Share The Warmth is a partnership between Kansas Gas Service and The Salvation Army that provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home’s heating expenses.

Kansas Gas Service suspended disconnects for nonpayment for several months and plans to

resume normal collection activities this month. Customers can call Kansas Gas Service at 800-794-4780, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to speak to a representative about payment options.