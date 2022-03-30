WAKARUSA (KSNT) – A local winery has decided to shut down permanently after years in business south of Topeka.

A few different wine bottles offered at Glaciers Edge. (KSNT File Photo)

Glaciers Edge Winery’s owners Michael and Lisa Steinert took to Facebook Tuesday evening to announce their decision, telling customers they have one month left to spend time there. The post came two months after the winery had been on a winter hiatus, with its website giving notice it was previously closed from an unspecified date to Feb. 5.

“We have decided our last, our final, day. Saturday April 30 will the last day for Glaciers Edge Winery to educate you, to serve you, to be a part of your celebrations, date day, or any day,” the Steinerts said. “Please stop by to stock up on your favorite wines or cider as April 30 at 5 p.m., the winery will go dark.”

KSNT 27 News previously spoke with the owners of Glaciers Edge mid-pandemic, as they reopened their store to public access in May 2020 after only offering curbside pickup for several months while local COVID-19 business restrictions were in place. In the same year it navigated pandemic challenges, the winery was also one of six recipients of the 2020 Arty Awards. The “People’s Choice Award,” came as a surprise for the owners.

“We had some very passionate, loyal customers that would come and that’s what kept us afloat, the customer base,” Mike said.

The retail side of the Glaciers Edge Winery building was constructed in 2015, according to Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office records. The couple began their business with just eight grapevines, as a “challenge” from Mike’s father, according to their website, and the business grew over the years to cultivate around 3,000 vines. The winery grew into a locally-known brand, and its website offered shipping on wines to 38 states. The storefront south of Topeka also featured unique products, including cranberry wine slushies.

The Steinerts said they would maintain their regular business hours for their store, located at 1636 SE 85th St. in Wakarusa, for the month of April, which include:

Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m., excluding Easter Sunday

