Kansas GOP leaders’ fight over abortion, Medicaid escalates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A political dispute between the Kansas Senate’s top two Republicans over abortion and Medicaid expansion escalated.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita distributed an editorial to newspapers across the state this weekend defending her moves to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan drafted by Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and Demcoratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Wagle moved after a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution failed in the Kansas House.

Abortion opponents argue Medicaid expansion would lead to taxpayer-funded abortions if a Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights isn’t overturned.

Denning says there is no link.