Kansas governor appoints 3 to Board of Regents

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.

TOPEKA (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities.

Kelly announced in a Wednesday news release that she appointed former BNSF Railway chief Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents.

Kelly said she looked forward to working with the board to implement workforce development programs and use colleges and universities as engines for economic growth.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.