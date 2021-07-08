Kansas governor expands parental leave for state employees

TOPEKA (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the paid leave time that Kansas state employees can take off from their jobs when they become parents or act as caregivers.
Kelly issued an executive order Tuesday that provides an extra two weeks of paid leave for state workers who are a child’s primary caregiver and an extra week for secondary caregivers.
Primary caregivers now receive up to eight weeks of paid leave, rather than six. Secondary caregivers will receive four weeks instead of three.
The order also made foster parents eligible for the same paid leave.
Kelly said the state is demonstrating a commitment to creating a supportive environment for families.