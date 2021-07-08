Kansas governor expands parental leave for state employees

FILE – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Responding to concerns from state officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday, March 17, 2021 that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to do so. Kelly, who vetoed two GOP tax-cutting bills in 2019, welcomed the restrictions on using federal pandemic aid to offset state tax cuts. She said Kansas is still “digging out” from several years of budget shortfalls that followed a tax-cutting experiment in 2012-13 under Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the paid leave time that Kansas state employees can take off from their jobs when they become parents or act as caregivers.

Kelly issued an executive order Tuesday that provides an extra two weeks of paid leave for state workers who are a child’s primary caregiver and an extra week for secondary caregivers.

Primary caregivers now receive up to eight weeks of paid leave, rather than six. Secondary caregivers will receive four weeks instead of three.

The order also made foster parents eligible for the same paid leave.

Kelly said the state is demonstrating a commitment to creating a supportive environment for families.