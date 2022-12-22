TOPEKA (KSNT) – With only five days left of Hanukkah, Northeast Kansas is shining a light on the Jewish holiday.

The lighting of the menorah took place at the statehouse along with other festivities celebrating Jewish pride. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly lit the menorah along with Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

The event was a project of the Chabad Centers of Kansas and it was open to the public. Organizers say it comes at a time where Jewish traditions need to be celebrated in Kansas.

“We are here tonight to stand tall and proud and to say that we are proud of the unique diversity that the state of Kansas is blessed with,” said Zalman Tiechtel, event organizer.

Donuts, gelts and latkes were served after the ceremony.