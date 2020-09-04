Kansas Governor makes a comment on unemployment benefits for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly made a statement today in response to the State Finance Council’s Republican leadership voting down additional benefits for Kansans who have been impacted by coronavirus.

“While we are still hoping the federal government takes action and extends the FPUC program, my administration is committed to using whatever tools are available to help Kansans,” said Kelly. “I’m disappointed that Republican leaders on the State Finance Council continue to play politics during a public health crisis, instead of supporting the plan that was introduced by President Trump.”

“Republican leaders in the legislature have said they want to help Kansans who are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, but the first chance they had to do something about it, they voted to make a political point instead of supporting the people of this state who need help,” the governor said in a press release.