Kansas governor shares thoughts after deadly state National Guard crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly has now commented after a deadly crash that killed a Kansas Air National Guard member.

“My thoughts are with the Kansas National Guard and 184th Wing after yesterday’s military vehicle accident near Salina. I am hoping the two injured Airmen a speedy recovery, and share my condolences with the family, loved ones, and fellow Guardsmen of the service member who tragically lost his life. His commitment to our state will not be forgotten.” Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor.

Kelly shared her condolences after a military car crash left one Kansas Air National Guard member dead, and two others injured. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, southwest of Salina. Two Airmen were conscious and transported by emergency crews to a hospital in Salina where they are being treated, according to the Adjutant General’s Department.

An unidentified Airmen was unresponsive and taken by helicopter to a hospital, but died on the way to McPherson.