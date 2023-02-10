TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week.

The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State.

Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a devastating series of wildfires that afflicted the western parts of the state. In 2021, two people died in wildfires that also killed hundreds of cattle, destroyed buildings and scorched more than a million acres of land.

To read the proclamation from the governor, see the document below or follow this link: