Kansas governor speaks at Tactile Braille Flag Dedication

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is speaking Monday at a Tactile Braille Flag Dedication for National Flag Day.

Watch the event, where the governor is joined by representatives of the Blinded Veterans Association, the Tactile Braille American Flag Project, and the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute, below:

The Tactile Braille American Flag, a bronze plaque that acts as a touchable representation of the American flag, was created in 2005 at the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute of Wichita in honor of a blinded World War II veteran.