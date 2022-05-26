SCRANTON (KSNT) – A Scranton woman’s miniature donkey has gone viral for all the right reasons.

(Photo Courtesy/Stephanie Wessel)

Kansas natives Stephanie and Michael Wessel own a small farm south of Topeka that’s home to six Nigerian dwarf goats, two boar goats, three Great Danes, two farm cats and another dog. However, the star of the show is, without a doubt, Waffles the miniature donkey who was caught on camera protecting the “herd” from the danger of an unknown adversary: a riding lawn mower.

Waffles can be seen in the viral TikTok video running away from the mower to the warn the rest of the farm animals of the perceived threat.

“Not all donkeys make quality guard donkeys but some do,” the TikTok video states.

Stephanie told 27 News that Waffles was brought to their home in October of 2021, three years after the family decided to set up their small five-acre farm. The Wessels originally started out with the half-dozen dwarf goats before acquiring more animals.

“I convinced my husband that they [the goats] were great weed eaters and it just went from there,” Stephanie said.

(Photo Courtesy/Stephanie Wessel)

When asked how she landed on the name Waffles, Stephanie pointed to an iconic movie that came out in the early 2000s.

“It’s off Shrek,” Stephanie said. “It’s from when Donkey says, ‘And in the morning, I’m making Waffles!'”

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie’s TikTok has gone viral. She pointed to two prior moments: one where her husband discovered jeggings for the first time and another where their son was dared to take a goofy photo for his driver’s license.

For Stephanie, she said that she is happy that the video has gone viral and brought some joy into people’s lives.

“I feel like it is bringing a lot of happiness in,” Stephanie said. “We’re just happy to bring people some relief from the craziness of the world right now.”

