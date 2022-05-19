TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health announces that Sarah Gideon, the Executive Director of Health Innovations Network of Kansas, has received a major award.

Gideon was presented by the National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN) with the 2022 Outstanding Emerging Health Network Leader Award. The NCHN is a national professional membership organization comprised of health networks, alliances and consortiums dedicated to supporting and strengthening health networks.

The organization selects one new network leader or director in the field of health networks who displays extraordinary leadership to receive this award. Gideon has been the Executive Director of HINK since 2016, overseeing the development, implementation and ongoing improvement of all network activities.

Some of her works include the development and implementation of a $100,000 HRSA Network Development Planning grant in 2020, making it the first grant ever received by HINK. The grant was used to form the Suicide Prevention and Improvement Network across multiple mental health centers and organizations in particularly rural and agricultural communities.

HINK serves 16 member hospitals, including Stormont Vail, in a 12-county region of northeast and north central Kansas.

Gideon has been active in NCHN since HINK became a member in 2016, serving as immediate past president of the board as well as in other leadership roles, and she used that passion to address prevention of suicide in rural areas, increase access to mental health services and implement protocols around pain management and opioid use.