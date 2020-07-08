Kansas Health Foundation approves over $5M in community funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Health Foundation Board of Directors approved a fund to help food insecurity, child advocacy and voter participation, according to a news release.

The KHF approved $5.39 million in grant funding to be distributed between the following programs:

  • $4.24 million for the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative (KHFI)
  • $750,000 Kansas Action for Children (KAC) Core Support
  • $400,011 for Integrated Voter Engagement (IVE)

“It is important to the board to continue investing in these important, multi-year strategies aimed at changing health systems and policies in a way that improves the health of all Kansans,” said Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors.

