Kansas Health Foundation approves over $5M in community funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Health Foundation Board of Directors approved a fund to help food insecurity, child advocacy and voter participation, according to a news release.

The KHF approved $5.39 million in grant funding to be distributed between the following programs:

$4.24 million for the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative (KHFI)

$750,000 Kansas Action for Children (KAC) Core Support

$400,011 for Integrated Voter Engagement (IVE)

“It is important to the board to continue investing in these important, multi-year strategies aimed at changing health systems and policies in a way that improves the health of all Kansans,” said Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors.