Kansas health leaders ask everyone to wear masks in public, but some ignore their advice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas health leaders are encouraging everyone to wear a face mask when you’re out in public, and while some are following their advice, others are not.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s message is simple.

“One way to respect everyone working so hard to keep us safe is by wearing a mask in public and encouraging our family, friends and coworkers to do the same,” Kelly said.

Not everyone is taking that advice though.

“I don’t feel the masks really are doing any good,” shopper Jeffery Clark said.

Others say they are.

“If I’m going to be in somewhere or around people, yes we put the masks on,” said shopper Monica Leighner.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment suggests using the acronym ‘MASK’ for safe use:

M – Multi layered tightly woven 100% cotton, with a thread count of 180 or higher

A – Avoid touching your face and the front of the mask by removing it from behind

S – Scrap the mask if it’s damaged, dirty or doesn’t fit

K – Keep your mask clean by washing it or getting a new one after each use

You can even have some fun with it like Michael Harris, whose son made him a Chiefs themed mask.

“It’s for the sake of me and the sake of my family and the sake of my community,” Harris said. “When I see people without a mask, I get discouraged, but I just get out of their way.”

Whether you choose to wear a mask or not, health officials said you should still be practicing social distancing.

Shopper Haley Arbogast said that’s exactly what she’s doing.

“We definitely keep our distance when we’re in the store. We steer clear of people as much as we can. But when we have to come to the store we still do,” Arbogast said.

