Kansas health officials cite summer camps as COVID clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a church camp in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two weeks at an AGK Ministries camp held from June 21 to June 25 at the Wheat State Retreat Center near Maize. The health department says 23 cases from the camp have been reported this summer. State and Butler County health employees are investigating, and anyone who attended the camp is being urged to get tested for the virus.

KSNT information: A spokeswoman with the Butler County Health Department says testing has shown the cases do not involve the Delta variant at this time. She does not know the total number of people who were at the camp but attendance was from around 55 communities throughout the state.