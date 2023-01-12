SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in.

A person of interest in the investigation into the break-in at USD 434’s high school.

Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into an overnight break-in at the high school.

The USD 434 statement goes on to report that the high school will resume classes on Friday, Jan. 13.

Sheriff Chris Wells with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation was started into a person of interest associated with the early morning break-in at the school on Jan. 12. Those with information related to the break-in can contact the sheriff’s office at 785-828-3121 or by email at tips@oscosheriff.org.