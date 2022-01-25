Kansas high school student performing at Carnegie Hall next week

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A local high school senior will be performing in one of the most famous concert venues in the nation.

Mahkayla Cole auditioned for the Honors Performance Series back in 2021. The program brings together high school musicians from around the world to perform in Carnegie Hall.

Cole will join 47 other students in New York next week. They’ll be meeting famous composters, seeing famous New York Landmarks, and of course performing at Carnegie Hall.

“I didn’t really think I could ever do something like this,” Cole said. “Like when I was thinking as a kid what am I gonna be when I grow up “musician no” that’s kind of iffy I don’t know if I could be. But now that it’s kinda close I feel like if I go for it I could take it if I really wanted to.”

If you’re in the area, tickets can be bought at the Carnegie Hall Box Office. Her performance is on Feb. 6.