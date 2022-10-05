TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university celebrates a musical tradition with help from some Northeast Kansas high schools.

Today, Washburn University hosted its annual Capital City Marching Band Festival. The event showcased more than 1,000 high schoolers from the local area. Organizers say collaborations like these give students a chance to learn and perform with students at the next level.

One Washburn Musician participated in this festival as a high schooler and is happy to give younger students the same opportunity she had.

“It’s really cool to come full circle and be able to support those students in something that I did and love doing,” Head Drum Major Phoebe Stottlemire said. “It’s a really cool opportunity to be on this side and be able to do what we looked up to when I came here.”

Each band received feedback from judges and got to take home a video of the performance. The festival concluded with an awards ceremony.