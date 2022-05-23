TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is among several agencies promoting seatbelt safety with the Click It or Ticket campaign. Superintendent Herman Jones stopped by 27 News Monday morning to give us the details.

For about two weeks, drivers can expect an increased police presence on roadways, focusing on the enforcement of seat belts and other traffic laws. It’s supported through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Jones also talked about how KHP is preparing for driverless semis hitting Kansas roads.