TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the start of the 2022-23 school year approaching, the Kansas Highway Patrol is inspecting school buses all across the state to make sure your kids get to and from school safely.

On inspection days, it takes about one hour to inspect 100 school buses, as they inspect between 400-500 total buses throughout the summer.

“Every summer before school starts, we inspect all the buses across the state, making sure the lights work, tires are in good condition, safety exits actually open, basically just making sure the buses are safe for the kids,” said KHP Lieutenant Adam Simone.

Simone added that most inspections go smoothly and violations are rarely found. But when there is a violation, there is a mechanic on-site to handle it quickly and get the bus approved.