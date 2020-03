TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police and railroad crews closed in Monday morning on the north Topeka homeless tent city, starting to clear out the residents after they received a notice to leave a month earlier.

BNSF Railways crews moved on scene around 9:30 a.m. to mark the railroad's property the homeless camp is sitting on top of, according to a BNSF Railways spokesperson. They said the need to move the camp became more urgent due to the coronavirus.