Kansas Highway Patrol explains how to prepare for extreme weather conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you have do to be on the road, Kansas Highway Patrol advises drivers to use caution and slow down. Leaving the house earlier than normal will prevent a speeding to a destination.

Kansas Highway Patrol said “Kan Drive” is a useful tool for drivers throughout the state of Kansas. It is a website that allows Kansans to check their driving routes before getting behind the wheel. That way, people can prepare to take a longer route if needed or stay home if conditions are too dangerous to drive in.

Certain essentials, like hats and gloves, can be kept in cars in order to be prepared for a breakdown. This helps prevent drivers from being stuck outside in the cold without a source of insulation.

“Hand warmers are always popular,” Don Hughes, with Kansas Highway Patrol, said.

“Candles and matches used to always be a popular item, but with the technology and stuff we have out there now the hand warmers seem to be better because you can put them on your feet or inside your clothing,” Hughes said.

To report a car stuck on the side of the road or to get immediate assistance from Kansas Highway Patrol, dial *47.