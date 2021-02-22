Kansas Highway Patrol in line to get vaccine, stepping up seat belt patrols

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones joined KSNT News Monday morning to alert residents that KHP will be stepping up efforts to assure drivers are wearing seat belts.

“It’s about safety and reducing injuries,” he said.

Also, Col. Jones said that troopers are eligible to receive coronavirus vaccinations if they want them. “We’re on track for those who want a vaccination,” Jones said.

The Click it or Ticket campaign starts Monday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is cracking down on seat belt enforcement across the state from Feb. 22 to March 5.

Col. Jones said the KHP was affected by the power outages during the recent winter temperatures that blanketed much of the country, but were able to communicate, it was just a little more difficult.