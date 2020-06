TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are responding Wednesday morning to a hit-and-run crash on a Topeka area highway.

Emergency crews went around 10:00 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run on Highway 75, near the Highway 24 west exit. Medical personnel are assessing the victim driver for injury while authorities investigate the crash.

The highway has been reduced to one lane at this time.

This is a developing story.