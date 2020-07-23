Kansas Highway Patrol majors ‘no longer with the agency’, governor says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas Highway Patrol majors have been let go Thursday, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The KHP announced Majors Scott Harington and Josh Kellerman are “no longer employed at the agency.” Colonel Herman Jones said the terminations come as an effort to make the KHP as effective as possible, according to a press release.

The KHP has not said why the two majors are no longer employed.

This termination follows a separate investigation against Col. Jones for sexual misconduct, misuse of a state aircraft and gender discrimination, according to the governors office.