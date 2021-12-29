Kansas Highway Patrol records 4 deaths over Christmas weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report showing the total number of arrests, citations and deaths recorded through the holiday weekend.

The report released by the KHP lists activities that took place between 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. A total of four deaths were recorded, two non-DUI related fatal crashes and two non-DUI fatalities.

Below you can view the recorded data from the report and compare it to the previous two years.

