Kansas Highway Patrol releases New Year’s Weekend Holiday Report, increased DUI arrests, speed warnings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol released its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report Tuesday. The reporting period for 2021 ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3.

In comparison to 2019 and 2020, the new year brought increased DUI arrests and a rise in speed warnings. Fortunately, KHP worked zero fatal crashes during the reporting period.