Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said they arrested more people for driving under the influence this holiday weekend than last year.

Between Nov. 27 and Monday, troopers arrested 19 people for DUI across the state. That’s up 16 from last year.

They also gave out more than 850 speeding tickets compared to 1,100 last year.

They saw a drop in seatbelt violations too.

Troopers said there weren’t any deadly drunk-driving crashes this year.