Kansas Highway Patrol reports no traffic related deaths during Labor Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Labor Day activity report Wednesday and for the third year in a row the KHP did not respond to any fatalities on state highways.

Typically Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times and also one of the deadliest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 36,000 Americans die annually in traffic accidents.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the weekend holiday activity included: