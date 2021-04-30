Kansas Highway Patrol responding to truck hitting power lines on K-4

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding Friday to a truck that hit power lines on Kansas Highway 4, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Troopers, fire and medical crews went to the scene in a construction zone on K-4 near Clark Road. The semi driver was raising the truck bed to dump its contents when it hit power lines, electrocuting the driver, according to a KHP trooper.

The driver’s name was not available as of Friday morning. Medical crews took them to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.