MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Cedar Creek Road and Highway 13 near Tuttle Creek State Park.

The accident is currently being reported as an injury crash between a semi-truck and a motorcycle. KHP is on their way to the scene to respond to the incident.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Troopers have asked people to avoid the area.