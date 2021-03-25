Kansas Highway Patrol says no public report for Senate Majority leader’s DUI & wrong-way driving arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There will be no public report on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, a KHP official announced Thursday evening.

Capitol Police officers, who are a part of KHP, arrested Suellentrop on charges of wrong-way driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on March 16. KSNT News obtained phone calls and police radio chatter from Shawnee County Dispatch from the incident, which indicated Suellentrop drove on the wrong side of both I-70 and I-470 starting in west Topeka before being stopped in downtown.

KHP defines criminal incidents like Suellentrop’s in one of two categories. In this case, it said the charges in his arrest fall into the category that doesn’t require a public criminal report.

“According to the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System, all criminal offenses are to be classified as either Group A or Group B offenses. While the Kansas Standard Offense Report (KSOR) is required for Group A offenses, the offenses involved in this situation are all considered Group B offenses and a KSOR is not required. Due to this classification of the offenses as Group B, the Kansas Highway Patrol did not prepare a KSOR for this case. The arrest report and officer narratives are exempted from the disclosure requirements under KORA at KSA 45-221(a)(10) and KSA 22-4707 prohibiting dissemination of criminal history record information.” Kansas Highway Patrol

KSNT News filed a Kansas Open Records Act request for dashcam footage from KHP cars involved in Suellentrop’s arrest, but it was denied by KHP. The agency cited an exemption for criminal investigation records.

After the Senate Majority leader’s arrest, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan released Suellentrop from jail in his first court hearing. She told him there was missing “pertinent information” in the arresting officer’s report.

A criminal defense attorney told KSNT News that even though Suellentrop was released, the Shawnee County District Attorney can move forward with filing charges based on an in-depth report submitted to him by KHP. District Attorney Mike Kagay said he has not received any results of an investigation from KHP yet as of Thursday night.

“It’s all in the DA’s offices’ hands now,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle David.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s KIBRS handbook, KHP only has to provide a report for crimes against people, property or society. These crimes include but aren’t limited to murder, assault, arson, burglary, criminal damage, drug and narcotic offenses, weapon law violations and animal cruelty.

Read the KIBRS handbook, which lists crimes that do and don’t need public reports, below: