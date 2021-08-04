Kansas Highway Patrol Seeking Assistance To Identify Witness

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is trying to identify an eyewitness to a kidnapping case last weekend.

According to KHP, the Kidnapping/Aggravated Battery case took place around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206. That is at the exit to Wilson and Wilson Lake about 45 miles west of Salina.

The witness’s vehicle is described as a black Camaro with significant rust damage. If anyone receives any information on the witness or vehicle, please call Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch at 785-827-4437.

