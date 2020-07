(KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said Tuesday it’s asking for information on a vehicle in connection with a woman who fell from that vehicle and was found hurt in a ditch.

KHP said it happened around 11 a.m. Monday on US-75 near the Nebraska state line.

If you noticed the RV towing a white Toyota passenger car pictured above driving or stopped between 10:27 a.m. and noon in Nemaha or Brown Counties, you’re asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at (785) 296-3102.