Kansas Highway Patrol, SNCO Sheriff talk tactical approach to deescalation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rioters threw bricks, rocks and other debris at the Law Enforcement Center and the officers and deputies themselves on Monday night in Topeka.

The group of officers seen in a line, walking in sync in the video above is the Kansas Highway Patrol’s mobile field force team. They’re there to step in when local law enforcement agencies need it.

“We have a lot of law enforcement agencies that don’t have the equipment or the training that our mobile field force teams do,” Lt. Adam Winters said. “They are very highly trained and have very technological advanced equipment to help other agencies.”

This group is actually comprised of troopers from all over the state.

The line movement is used to push away the crowd. KHP also used its helicopter to get a bird’s eye view of the riots.

“We had put significant planning in because of what’s going on across the nation,” Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said. “We had fortified the Law Enforcement Center. We had plans in place. Unfortunately we had to deploy some of those plans. It was just a very unfortunate turn of events given the positive message of the earlier march.”