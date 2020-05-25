Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent cautions drivers on Memorial Day travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol gave a warning to drivers hitting the road for Memorial Day on Monday morning.

According to AAA, Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

“Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer,” said Colonel Herman Jones. “It’s very similar as far as the message we’ve received for the coronavirus. You want to take precautions for your own safety. When we’re talking about washing our hands, social distancing, and all the other types of things, it’s really to prevent you from illness and possibly death. We’re talking about the same thing with traffic safety.”

While there has been less traffic due to the stay at home orders, there has been an increase of people speeding. Col. Jones says it might be tempting for drivers to speed with less cars on the road and that this is the case many other state highway patrols are experiencing as well.

On the other hand, fatalities are down significantly, nearly three times less than usual according to Col. Jones.

