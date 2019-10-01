Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent gives advice on winter driving, talks new drone program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Although it’s fall, winter is fast approaching which means it’s time to start thinking about how to keep yourself safe on the roads during winter weather.

Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones stopped by KSNT News Monday morning to give advice on winter driving. He recommends knowing the weather forecast for the day before you leave your home. He also said to make sure your car undergoes regular maintenance.

Col. Jones also talked about the KHP’s resources, including the new drone program. He said it serves a great purpose in law enforcement, particularly in Kansas.

“We have disasters, we have floods, we have tornadoes, those types of things. Sometimes we’re not able to get to those things,” said Col. Jones. “You can deploy a drone, get up and have that aerial view of those type of things.”