Kansas Highway patrol to start stricter enforcement of seat belts Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Click it or ticket because starting Monday the Kansas Highway Patrol is cracking down on seat belt enforcement across the state from Feb. 22 to March 5.

This is all a part of the Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) program. Troopers will focus on enforcement specifically around elementary and middle schools. This is because children are more likely to buckle up if the driver is wearing a seatbelt.

“The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seatbelt usage,” Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of Kansas Highway Patrol, said. “Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It’s our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.”

For the latest seatbelt data in the state of Kansas, click here.