Kansas Highway Patrol warns people not to abandon cars for Chiefs parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol expects more than one million people to attend Wednesday’s parade in Kansas City.

KHP said if you plan on going to the parade, you will need to leave hours in advance, and expect there to be a lot of traffic.

When the Royals won the World Series five years ago, people got tired of sitting in traffic so they ditched their cars and started walking. The Kansas Highway Patrol expects even more people to go to Wednesday’s parade. This time they said if you leave your car, you can expect it to be towed.

“When we have people parked on the shoulders, you know turning the interstate into a parking lot really hampers our ability to respond to incidents quickly,” said Lt. Adam Winters, with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sometimes we do have to utilize the shoulder to get to an incident so that presents massive issues for us.”

Lt. Winters said they don’t plan on pulling officers from other parts of the state to deal with the traffic on Wednesday and recommends carpooling. If you can, bring lots of snacks and warm clothes, and be patient in traffic. He said people planning on going should expect to be stuck in traffic for more than two hours.