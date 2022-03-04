LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that patching work will be conducted on a highway in Lawrence.

KDOT described the work they’ll be conducting on Facebook, where they said that motorists will need to be aware of patching work being done by maintenance crews on the Clinton Parkway overpass bridge on Kansas Highway 10 for Tuesday. The work is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. if weather permits.

Westbound traffic will be detoured down the Clinton Parkway off-ramp and back onto the highway by using the on-ramp. The process will be repeated for the eastbound lane once the crews complete their work on the westbound lane. Eastbound traffic will then be diverted using the off and on-ramps.

Flaggers will be present to help direct traffic for motorists who should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and use extra caution when proceeding through the work zone.

To stay up-to-date on all road work projects across Kansas, go here or call 511.