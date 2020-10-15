Kansas Highway Troopers find 40 pounds of meth in fuel tank

(FILE PHOTO) Packages containing 81 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge in San Juan, Texas. (Courtesy CBP).

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNT) -The Kansas Highway Patrol found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in the fuel tank of the Dodge Challenger being driven by a New Mexico man.

Miguel Angel Ramirez, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Ramirez was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Highway 54 in Liberal.

Ramirez had driven from New Mexico with orders to deliver the drugs to Wichita.

He kept other conspirators advised of his progress by telephone.

The Office of the United States Attorney Stephen McAllister thanked the KHP, the DEA and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their help with the Ramirez case.