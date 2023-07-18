LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas state transportation officials say a major highway interchange project is set to begin in Lawrence later this month.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that a new project is set to start on Monday, July 24, at the U.S. Highway 40 and K-10 Highway interchange in Lawrence. The project focuses on changing the existing interchange to a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) and adding in a sidewalk with barriers for pedestrian use.

Craft said the first two phases of the project will primarily impact the west side of the interchange along Hwy 40 and East 900 Road. At present, the East 900 Road intersection tie-ins will close to make room for the new interchange. The north intersection of East 900 Road will be relocated west of its present location. The southern intersection tie-in will be permanently closed and a cul-de-sac will be built for local motorists.

Craft said work will require Hwy 40 to temporarily close this summer for 100 days. The third phase of the project will occur in 2024 over the summer months and is expected to require a complete closure of the interchange when Hwy 40 and the K-10 ramps are reconfigured to create the DDI layout.

Craft said work will take place Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed during daylight hours. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024 and cost around $14 million.

