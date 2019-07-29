Kansas Historical Society gives visitors behind the scenes look at what it takes to preserve history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Historical Society gave people of a behind the scenes look at what it takes to preserve the entire state’s history at the Kansas Museum of History on Sunday.

Museum curators led guests through the storage room where several artifacts are kept when they’re not out on display.

They also made their way through the exhibits, archives and archeology collections.

“What you’re seeing in the museum or if you just come for like an archeological excavation we offer, you’re seeing just a snapshot of Kansas,” said archeologist Nikki Klarmann. “So, we tell stories with artifacts and we have so many that it can be hard to tell all the stories.”

If you want to take a behind the scenes tour, but couldn’t make it out to this session, they’ll be holding another one on Sept. 14.

To find more information about the tour, click HERE.