Kansas Historical Society presented with $100,000 check

Cherie Huffman, Security Benefit vice president, investments, and head of investment operations, presented the check to Jennie Chinn, Kansas Historical Society executive director, and Vicky Henley, Kansas Historical Foundation executive director and CEO.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Foundation and the Kansas Historical Society received a check today for $100,000.

That amount will be donated to the foundation over the next four years.

The gift, from Security Benefit, is designated for the Kansas Historical Foundation’s Honor, Educate, Inspire Capital Campaign which aims to raise $7 million. With this gift, the campaign goal is 85% complete.

“Security Benefit is proud of its 129 year history in Topeka, Kansas,” noted Huffman. “We will never forget our humble beginnings here, nor the challenges our fellow Kansans have faced during our existence. We look forward to the new exhibits our donation will help fund.” Cherie Huffman, Security Benefit vice president

Security Benefit is a Kansas based company that began in Topeka in the winter of 1892. It was created to provide an insurance fund for those who could not afford life insurance.

The Kansas Museum of History’s new exhibits will tell stories about Kansas in a modern way. Since the museum opened in 1984 it has welcomed nearly two million guests.