Kansas Historical Society receives big gifts for new campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Foundation and Kansas Historical Society received large gifts for new exhibits at the Kansas Museum of History.

The Foundation and Society announced on Friday that they received a $1 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation and $250,000 from the Lewis H. Humphreys Charitable Trust.

Those gifts make a large dent in the Kansas Historical Foundation’s Honor, Education, Inspire Capital Campaign, as they have raised 67 percent of the money they set out to raise.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $7 million for new exhibits for the Kansas Museum of History.

“We are excited to leave this important legacy for future generations of Kansans,” said Kent Sunderland, president of the Sunderland Foundation. “This innovative project will help students be proud of their state’s role in the nation.”

Executive Director for the Kansas Historical Society Jennie Chinn said the future improvements will make the museum more interactive.

“We’re looking at a gallery that is more looking forward at sort of 21st-century exhibit that uses the technology that we have today and also make use of it so that people can take part of the information home with them,” Chinn said.

The historical society is asking the public to help reach the multi-million dollar goal. People that have donated are excited about what the renovations will do.

“Bring people alive instead of making them static objects and especially young people, I think it’s going to make all the difference in the world,” said campaign contributor Don Chubb.

The $1 million donation from the foundation matches the other largest donation that the Kansas Historical Foundation and Historical Society have ever received.

Bobbie Athon, Director of Communications for the Kansas Historical Society, noted the importance of the new exhibits and the Capital Campaign.

“The Kansas Museum of History’s new exhibits will honor those who have come before us. They will tell the stories of Kansas in a way that resonates in the 21st century. The new exhibits are projected to open in January 2023. Since the Museum’s opening in 1984, nearly 2 million people have visited. Each year the Historical Society serves more than 20 million people onsite and online through its award-winning programs that also include historic preservation, tax credits, archeology, state historic sites, and archives,” Athon said in a press release.

More information on the Capital Campaign and the Kansas Historical Foundation and Kansas Historical Society can be found on their website.