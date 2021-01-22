Kansas House votes yes on abortion amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives has passed the abortion debate to the Senate.

The House passed an amendment that would allow the residents of the Sunflower State to vote on whether there is no right to an abortion in the Kansas constitution.

House is voting on the abortion amendment now. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/KI1ztHYzjY — Alec Gartner (@AlecKSNT) January 22, 2021

The House passed the amendment resolution, 86-38. All Republicans voted for it. Every Democrat but Virgil Weigel voted against it, he abstained.

It goes next to the Senate for debate, possibly next week.

The proposal would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

The debate came on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.