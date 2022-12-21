TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state.

Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain restrictions such as some driving time limitations to allow needed fuels, relief supplies and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible.

These exceptions only apply to motor carriers directly assisting state and local response efforts.

“I am issuing this order to ensure that, no matter what the coming storm brings us, supplies and relief can get to communities in need as quickly as possible,” said Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to exercise caution over the coming days, to reconsider travel if possible, and to please stay safe and warm.”

The executive order was also accompanied by a message from Kelly stating that she agrees with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management’s declaration of a state of emergency in Kansas. The executive order will be in effect until rescinded or until Jan. 20, 2023 or whichever comes first.