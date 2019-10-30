Kansas inmate death under investigation

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Officials with the Department of Corrections announced the death of Raymond Davis, 48, on Tuesday.

Davis was pronounced dead on Monday at 3:00 p.m. by a facility doctor.

Davis’ cause of death is under investigation, as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all KDOC offender deaths.

He was serving a 53-year sentence for convictions in Wyandotte County including, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.