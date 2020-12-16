Kansas inmates return from Arizona

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Corrections residents housed at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ returned to Lansing Correction Facility Tuesday.

The 118 individuals cleared all COVID-19 testing protocols prior to their return to Kansas. To further protect the health of all involved, they will remain in quarantine for 21 days at LCF before relocation to other KDOC facilities.

In Oct. 2019, KDOC transferred the residents to the private prison in Arizona under a contract with Nashville-based CoreCivic. This was done to manage overcapacity challenges in Kansas prisons and anticipated growth in numbers.

Jeff Zmuda, Secretary of Corrections, said while sending Kansas residents to another state was less than ideal, it was the best option available at that time to protect the safety of all staff and residents.

Two KDOC officials were onsite in Arizona the week of Dec. 7, 2020 to discuss with the residents the planned move and answer questions. CoreCivic provided transportation from the Arizona facility to Kansas for the medium- and maximum- custody residents.