Kansas insurance agents collect bandages for cancer awareness

Dozens of boxes full of colorful Band-Aids filled a local office today to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Insurance agents from across Kansas took part in a bandage drive in honor of Noah Wilson, an Olathe boy who passed away from cancer in 2015.

The Bandage Project is something Noah started while receiving treatment as a way to help provide other patients with cool, fun Band-Aids instead of the plain ones.

Kyle Becker, Owner of Smart Insurance Services Inc., was happy to support the project.

“It’s really been great to see everybody come out and it doesn’t cost a lot of money for someone to go out and buy a box of bandages,” Becker said. “So, it’s really an awesome thing that so many people have pitched in.”

The group was able to collect over 250,000 Band-Aids, which will be given to kids in hospitals and other organizations that work with kids.

